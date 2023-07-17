Written by Lauren Corona

This product is the answer to your pet hair problems

You adore your pet. There’s no question about that. But, you can still get sick of looking like the star of a low-budget Sasquatch movie after every cuddle. The right pet hair remover or lint roller for pet hair keeps your clothes fur-free — not to mention other fabrics, such as couches, bed sheets and rugs.

The BestReviews Testing Lab tried out the Uproot Cleaner Pro Pet Hair Remover and found it worked wonders on a range of fabrics.

What is the Uproot Cleaner Pro Pet Hair Remover?

The Uproot Cleaner Pro is a pet hair remover with a straight metal edge. You swipe it over fabrics at either a 90-degree angle for soft materials or a 45-degree angle for harder materials and it effectively scrapes the pet hair off. Unlike lint rollers with adhesive sheets, it’s reusable, so you can remove hair again and again.

What did we find while testing the Uproot Cleaner Pro Pet Hair Remover?

Uproot Cleaner Pro Pet Hair Remover

Our Testing Lab tried out the Uproot Cleaner Pro and loved it. First off, they were impressed with how simple it was to use. To remove hair, you simply swipe it over the fur-covered material. Some hair clings to the Uproot and some collects in a pile, depending on how much pet hair is on the item, so you just need to pick the hair up and throw it in the trash.

They were also impressed with how little effort it took to remove hair from smooth fabrics and how well it got hair off most materials. After trying it out on car seats, they said the car looked like it had just been detailed. Although it’s unsuitable for knitted materials and can struggle with deep carpets, it’s appropriate for most fabrics.

The Testing Lab also found it was comfortable to use and the handle felt like just the right length for the task at hand.

Our other favorite pet hair removers

ChomChom Pet Hair Remover

This device removes pet hair from all kinds of fabrics without snagging them. It works on clothing, carpets and upholstery. Like the Uproot Cleaner Pro, it’s indefinitely reusable, so you don’t have to worry about buying refills.

Evercare Pet Hair Extra-Sticky Lint Roller

If you like the simplicity of an adhesive lint roller, this extra-sticky version is a solid choice, picking up more hair than less sticky alternatives. It comes with two refill packs, totaling 180 adhesive sheets, so it’ll keep your fabrics hair-free for some time.

Scotch-Brite Lint Roller Value Pack

If your pet sheds a lot or you’re worried about running out of sticky sheets for your lint roller, this value pack should be on your list. It contains five lint rollers with a combined 475 sheets to tackle the hairiest of pet fur problems.

Brellavi Pet Hair Remover

The textured surface of this brush does a good job of picking up pet hair, and it’s double-sided so it can pick up more before you have to clean it. Stowing it away is simple, as it fits neatly into its base.

