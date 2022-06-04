What are the best products to keep your pet cool in high temperatures?

From jumping in the pool to eating popsicles to seeking out shade, there are a lot of ways to stay cool in the summer. Even those who look forward to the warm summer months all year long need a break from the heat — including our pets. While it’s easy to discern when we’re getting too hot, our pets need help to keep them from overheating.

Luckily, there are a ton of products specially made to keep your pet safe and healthy. So, if your pet loves to be outdoors in the summer, here are 15 products to keep them cool in high temperatures.

Tips to keep pets cool in high temperatures

Don't leave your pets in a parked car. On a hot day, temperatures can rise up to 30 degrees in just 30 minutes, even with a window cracked.

Always have water available. Your pet needs water every 15 to 20 minutes if they're active on a hot day. If you're at home, a pet water fountain will ensure a fresh water supply all day long. For activities, a dog water bottle is convenient.

Limit exercise on a hot day. If you want to go on a run or hike, try to go during the coolest hours, such as the morning or evening. If the ground is hot, be sure to put dog boots on your pooch's paws.

Give your pet options. For example, a pet door gives your pet the ability to cool off indoors if they're feeling too hot. If you have an outdoor event, bring an elevated bed or keep a dog pool nearby.

Best products to cool your pet down in high temperatures

Cooling pet gear

The Green Pet Shop Cooling Mat

This self-activated cooling pad requires no electricity, refrigeration or water to keep your cuddly friend cool. The gel formula recharges automatically after 15 minutes of nonuse, so it can continue to provide a chilly spot. Plus, it’s entirely safe and made of nontoxic materials. Sold by Amazon and Chewy

All For Paws Chill Out Cooling Pet Bandana

Made of chemical-free, nonirritating fabric, this cooling pet bandanna is a brilliant way to cool down your pet. The cold-sensing technology fabric is designed to resist heat. The bandanna also has an anti-sagging design to prevent pups from biting it. After soaking it in water and refrigerating, this cooling bandanna is ready to work. Sold by Amazon

Canada Pooch Cooling Dog Vest

Help your pooch be the coolest pet around with this cooling vest engineered with water-retaining fabric. It also has layers of mesh that allow for optimal airflow and circulation to keep your pet refreshed. Its safe and smart design has a slit to easily attach a leash, an adjustable chest girth and no chemical coolants. Sold by Chewy

Ultra Paws Durable Dog Boots

From hot asphalt to slippery rocks, these dog boots protect your pooch’s paws from the elements and terrain. They’re made with water-resistant nylon with a high-grip coating on the toe and sole area to help your pet maintain traction. Thanks to the soft fasteners and foam pad inserts, your dog will be comfortable and protected. Sold by Chewy and Amazon

Coolaroo The Original Cooling Elevated Pet Bed

This elevated pet bed is designed to keep your pet off the ground and away from hot spots. It is made with breathable fabric to allow for maximum airflow and circulation on all sides. It’s lightweight, portable and easy to use, so you can keep your pet cool wherever you go. Sold by Amazon and Chewy

K&H Pet Products Pet Cot Canopy

To keep your pet out of direct sunlight and cool, this canopy easily attaches to your pet cot. The shade is designed with water-resistant fabric and is easily cleaned in the washing machine or with a cloth. It also comes in various sizes to keep all your furry friends comfortable and away from the harsh sun. Sold by Chewy and Amazon

Cooling pet food and drink

Nylabone Chill & Chew Freezer Dog Chew Toy

In addition to being a flexible chew toy for dogs, this chicken-flavored option can be put in the freezer to cool your pet down while they’re chewing. This toy also features treat pockets that you can fill with your pup’s favorite peanut butter or soft dog treat. To suit all dogs, this chew is available in several styles, strengths and flavors. Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Paw Pops Grain-Free Slushy Dog Treats

To cool your pet from the inside out, serve them a deliciously flavored slushy. These grain-free, dairy-free treats are made with human-grade ingredients and vitamins so you can be sure your dog is getting the best. Simply freeze for a couple of hours, and squeeze the slushie into your pet’s bowl. Sold by Petsmart

Puppy Scoops Ice Cream Mix for Dogs

Even dogs can eat ice cream to beat the heat on warm summer days. This safe, USA-produced treat is grain-free, natural and made with human-grade ingredients. It comes in various fun flavors, including peanut butter, birthday cake and maple bacon. With its powder design, it has a long shelf life and can be stored at room temperature until prepared. Sold by Amazon

Amazon Basics Gravity Pet Water Dispenser

Ensuring your pet has continual access to water when it’s hot is one of the best ways to keep them cool and hydrated. This water bowl uses gravity to guarantee your pet always has fresh drinking water. With a transparent storage hopper, wide-mouth water bottle and nonskid rubber feet, this water dispenser is simple to use. Sold by Amazon

Malsipree Dog Water Bottle

This portable pet water bottle is leakproof, durable and made of high-quality food-grade material. With a one-hand operation, it’s designed to be easy and quick to use while hiking, running or relaxing outside. Also, all unused water can go back into the container, so you don’t waste anything. Sold by Amazon

Highwave AutoDogMug Portable Dog Water Bottle And Bowl

If you’re looking for a way to easily bring water and a bowl with you to keep your pet hydrated, this creatively designed option has everything you need and fits in most bike and car cupholders. The bottle holds 20 ounces of water, and the bowl fills with 4 ounces of water by squeezing. Sold by Chewy and Amazon

Pet water toys

Jasonwell Foldable Pet Pool

This foldable pet pool is portable and doesn’t require inflation, making it easy to set up and durable enough for pets of all sizes. It is made of slip-resistant, tough polyvinyl chloride and features a conveniently located drain for easy teardown. Sold by Amazon

Peteast Splash Sprinkler Pad for Dogs

Whether you’re looking for a fun activity for your dog or a water activity for dogs that don’t like being submerged, this splash pad is an ideal option. It’s made of environmentally-friendly, durable PVC that is tough enough to withstand your pup’s nails. Plus, it’s easy to fold up and take with you on the go. Sold by Amazon

SwimWays Spring Float Paddle Paws Dog Pool Float

This dog pool float is ideal for pets that don’t like to swim or ones that want to float on the cooling water. The fabric is puncture-resistant, comfortable and claw-friendly. Also, its portable design folds into a compact circle for easy portability. Sold by Amazon

