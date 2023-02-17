Getting a late start on your fitness resolution? Here’s everything you need to get back on track

Adhering to New Year’s resolutions isn’t a sprint, but a marathon, which is why getting a late start isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

Successful resolutions are about creating an environment where change is possible and maintaining that motivation for months on end. So for those focusing on fitness, that means finding the best equipment, apparel and other gear to support improving cardio, flexibility, strength or mindfulness — for any health goal, really.

Whether working out at home, going to a studio or taking to the outdoors, the right fitness accessories will support you on your fitness journey.

Best fitness accessories

Manduka Pro Yoga Mat

A high-quality yoga mat, such as this thick, eco-friendly mat welcomes all kinds of home fitness exercises and activities. In addition to a regular yoga practice, the mat is ideal for meditation, breath work, Pilates and core exercises. Densely made, it provides ample cushioning for comfort, as well as traction for stability.

Gaiam Restore Resistance Band Kit

Resistance bands assist in flexibility and core workouts, and may appear in guided yoga and Pilates classes, too. This versatile set from Gaiam allows you to toggle between three resistances based on the exercises; the enclosed handles afford a strong, reliable grip.

Original Peloton Bike

One of the top names in at-home cycling, the original Peloton bike puts you right into a spin class with its immersive video and all-access membership. Peloton subscribers can choose from a range of classes, connect with other riders and track their workouts with a reliable and versatile bike. You can also use the built-in speakers to broadcast the workout or connect Bluetooth headphones.

Fitbit Charge 5

A fitness tracker is a popular way to keep tabs on not only your workouts, but your vital levels as well. The Charge 5 from Fitbit tracks heart rate, skin temperature and even stress levels while noting daily steps and logging sports and activities. Sleep quality is also measured, while a trial Fitbit Premium membership features advanced sleep analytics and a wellness report for comprehensive care.

Beats FitPro

A quality set of earbuds is almost essential to any fitness routine, whether you are following a guided workout or simply want some upbeat music to keep your motivation high. This high-end pair is specifically designed for active people, resisting sweat and water while staying secure and comfortable in the ear. They cancel out distracting noise while providing crystal-clear immersive sound.

Yeti Rambler 18-Ounce Bottle

Stay hydrated across all workouts with a reliable insulated water bottle. This vacuum-insulated stainless steel bottle is designed to last a long time and keep your drink at the ideal temperature. Its wide mouth allows faster drink consumption, and it’s offered in 24 eye-catching colors.

Amazon Basics Neoprene Dumbbell Set

Smaller dumbbells can go a long way to toning the body, especially when paired with Pilates and other mat-based exercises. This colorful, comfortable neoprene dumbbell set includes three pairs of weights from 5 pounds and under, with a non-slip grip for added safety, at a budget-friendly price.

Marcy Adjustable Utility Bench

This adjustable, versatile utility bench welcomes a range of strength training exercises at home. With six positions, it can be used on its own or combined with squat racks or cages for a complete body workout.

Gaiam Cork Yoga Brick

A yoga block or brick elevates practices focused on balance, stretching and restoration. Though they come at a higher price, cork blocks are superior to foam ones because they offer more strength and longevity. They’re also easier to clean.

Sunny Health Rowing Machine

This comprehensive rowing machine offers full-body immersive workouts with quality construction and guided activities through the SunnyFit app, connected via Bluetooth. The LCD screen is easy to read and tracks your progress. The slide rail is extra long so very tall people can use it, too.

BalanceFrom Fitness Ball

Add a fitness ball to your home workout routine to enhance your balance and strengthen your core. It can be used during Pilates and yoga, and challenges your center when used in conjunction with free weights.

Simian Yoga Bolster

Another useful accessory to add to your yoga practice is a therapeutic bolster. It comes in handy for meditation and breathing work in particular, as well as yin and restorative practices to help you stay grounded and comfortable.

Manduka eQua Yoga Mat Towel

For active mat-based workouts, especially Pilates or hot yoga, invest in a yoga towel to maintain your mat’s quality and traction. This high-quality towel from Manduka is made of lightweight microfiber, which absorbs moisture quickly and helps maintain stability. It’s also handy for casual outdoor workouts where you may not want to bring your entire mat.

BowFlex SelectTech Adjustable Dumbbells

Though it comes a high price, this set of dumbbells offers terrific value for its versatility and longevity. The unique construction allows for up to 15 weight combinations ranging from 5 pounds to over 50. The ability to easily change the weight not only helps when working out different muscles, it also means the weights will stay useful as your strengthen your body over time.

Worth checking out

A sizable duffel bag is great to take all your essentials to the gym.

You can supplement your strenuous workouts with whey protein.

Incorporating this Pilates ring into workouts will enhance strength and balance.

