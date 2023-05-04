Which electric scooter with a seat is best?

Children’s kick-power scooters have two wheels, a small platform to stand on and handlebars to guide with. Some electric two-wheeled scooters have small bicycle-style seats. Scooters with four wheels are the most stable, the most comfortable and the ones with the most storage.

If you are looking for an electric scooter with a comfortable ride and a lot of storage space, take a look at the Metro Mobility S700 Four-Wheel Heavy-Duty Electric Travel Scooter.

What to know before you buy a electric scooter with seat

There are three types of scooters with seats.

Mobility scooters

These are four-wheeled vehicles that allow people who have lost the ability to move about freely to continue getting around on their own.

Folding scooters are designed to collapse down to smaller sizes for placing inside your car, truck or SUV.

are designed to collapse down to smaller sizes for placing inside your car, truck or SUV. Mobility scooters are the most common. They can carry as many as 350 pounds of rider and gear as far as 30 miles at speeds up to 12 miles per hour. They typically have seats with high backs and one or more storage areas. Full-sized mobility scooters require special racks on the back of your car to transport.

Heavy-duty scooters are built to carry up to 500 pounds of riders and gear.

E-scooters

These are two-wheeled vehicles that look just like a kick scooter with a tiny seat. Some electric scooters have larger tires and a small basket on the back but all require the rider to have a good sense of balance and a certain amount of agility to ride safely.

Mini-scooters

These are small versions of European-style two-wheeled scooters with spoked wheels and 16-in pneumatic tires. They have a small amount of storage space under the seat.

What to look for in a quality electric scooter with seat

Comfort

The amount of comfort you need is relative to how long you ride your scooter. If you rely on it to go everywhere inside the house and out, you will want a larger seat, one that is well-padded and has a backrest, headrest and armrests.

Storage

The more storage you want, the larger the electric scooter you need.

Safety features

The larger your scooter, the more you want to have good brakes on all four wheels and a parking brake you can set when loading and unloading and getting on and off.

How much you can expect to spend on an electric scooter with a seat

Most four-wheel mobility scooters run from $1,000 to $6,000. Two-wheelers and mini-scooters cost from $500-$2,500.

Electric scooter with seat FAQ

What is a turning radius?

A. The turning radius of a wheeled vehicle is the amount of space needed to make a full, unimpeded u-turn. Four-wheeled scooters usually need six to eight feet of space to turn around and two-wheelers can do it in half that.

How accurate are product claims regarding battery run time and distance?

A. Just as it is with fuel mileage, it’s wise to take performance claims with a grain of salt. The best thing to do is run your electric scooter at full speed when you get it so you know how far you can go and how long your charge lasts.

What’s the best electric scooter with a seat to buy?

Top electric scooter with seat

Metro Mobility S700 Four-Wheel Heavy-Duty Electric Travel Scooter

What you need to know: With four big pneumatic tires and a spring suspension, this Amazon Choice scooter handles rough surfaces like gravel driveways with ease.

What you’ll love: The intuitive control panel is easy to operate and accurately displays speed, mileage and battery level. The seat is made of thick padded leather with a high back, headrests and armrests. There are two large-capacity lidded storage boxes, one each on the front and back. You get lights, rear-view mirrors and a hazard-warning switch, too.

What you should consider: Scooter and battery weigh about 70 pounds.

Where to buy: Sold by Metro Mobility

Top electric scooter with seat for the money

Razor Pocket Mod Bellezza European-Style Scooter

What you need to know: You’ll get up to 70 minutes of ride time with this classic Italian scooter shrunk down a 75-pound beauty.

What you’ll love: The 500-watt motor uses a self-adjusting chain to drive this scooter up to 16 mph while carrying a 220-pound load. The spoked wheels have 16-inch pneumatic tires, the kickstand retracts and the battery charger is included.

What you should consider: There’s not much storage space beneath the seat.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Razor EcoSmart Metro and SUP Electric Scooter

What you need to know: The soft padded seat, wide bamboo deck and air-filled 16-inch tires make for a smooth ride with plenty of foot room.

What you’ll love: You control the speed of the maintenance-free high-torque 350-watt motor with a twist of the hand grip and stop it with a pull on the hand brake lever, both mounted on the handlebars. It goes up to 12 miles at 15.5 mph on a single charge.

What you should consider: There is no light, bell or speedometer.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

