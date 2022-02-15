Which silver glitter heels are best?

Looking for the perfect footwear to match a fancy dress? Silver glitter heels have the panache and pizzazz to elevate your look.

Silver glitter heels are among the most popular formal footwear, in part because they’re easy to match with jewelry or dress embellishments. If you’re looking for a strappy heel, Journee Collection Women’s Bella Pumps In Silver remain a best-selling style for their timeless design.

What to know before you buy glitter heels

What are glitter heels?

Glitter heels are either decorated with glitter or made with glitter material. Silver glitter heels, in particular, are considered one of the most versatile formal footwear styles because they coordinate well with silver-toned accessories, jewelry and embellishments.

Silver glitter heels are lively, exciting and edgy. Their sparkle and splendor easily transform a simple cocktail dress or pair of pants into a statement-making style, and sometimes, they emerge as the focal point of the entire outfit.

How to style silver glitter heels

It’s easy to coordinate silver-toned jewelry with silver glitter heels, but that’s not the only style tip to keep in mind.

Stockings: Silver glitter heels can be worn with opaque or sheer black stockings for an edgy, modern look.

Silver glitter heels can be worn with opaque or sheer black stockings for an edgy, modern look. Rhinestones: When you wear silver glitter heels embellished with rhinestones, try to find rhinestone jewelry in similar shapes or designs.

When you wear silver glitter heels embellished with rhinestones, try to find rhinestone jewelry in similar shapes or designs. Simplicity: Ostentatious silver glitter heels are show-stoppers on their own, which means you can pare down coordinating jewelry to simple studs or hoops.

Ostentatious silver glitter heels are show-stoppers on their own, which means you can pare down coordinating jewelry to simple studs or hoops. Purses: Silver glitter heels are easy to match with most silver evening bags, including styles with similar embellishments.

Silver glitter heels are easy to match with most silver evening bags, including styles with similar embellishments. Coordination: If you’re going for a monochromatic look, wear silver glitter heels with cool-toned dresses and pants.

What to look for in a quality silver glitter heel

Silver glitter shades

There is more than one shade of silver, which is important to consider if you’re trying to coordinate silver glitter heels with a specific jewelry finish or tone. The most popular silver shade is a cool, icy silver similar in tone to sterling silver or white gold. Other popular shades include gunmetal, a smoky gray-toned silver, and pewter, which has blue undertones.

Embellishments

Some silver glitter heels have embellishments that add to their sparkle, with rhinestones among the most common. Contemporary silver glitter heels often have other metallic accents, such as chains, buckles or charms. A few styles feature soft fabric embellishments — rosettes or ribbon, in silver or other colors.

Heel height

When you buy silver glitter heels, it’s often because you’re attending an event where you may be dancing or standing for long periods of time.

If comfort is your top priority, there are several low-heeled styles, such as kitten heels or 2.5-inch block heels. Stilettos are ideal if you want some height, especially for gowns whose hems touch the floor. If you’re looking for something in-between, a style with a 3-inch heel may strike a balance between comfort and height.

Closure

There are several closure varieties in silver glitter heels. Many styles feature ankle strap buckles, ideal for those seeking an adjustable fit. Others have zippers, a popular choice that makes it easy to put on and remove the heels. Certain slip-on heels have elastic gore that hugs the foot or ankle.

How much you can expect to spend on silver glitter heels

There are a few for $40 and below, but their construction quality is hit or miss. Styles that fall in the $50-$125 range, on the other hand, are well-made and often have embellishments. Designer silver glitter heels run anywhere between $150-$500.

Silver glitter heels FAQ

Are glitter heels comfortable to wear?

A. Many people feel low-heeled styles are the most comfortable, but heel height isn’t the only feature to consider. Cushioned insoles, including those with memory foam or geel, can minimize pain and fatigue. Seamless designs can reduce the likelihood of developing blisters, particularly in high-friction areas. Rounded toe boxes are more comfortable to wear than pointed styles.

Can I wear silver glitter heels with my wedding gown?

A. Yes, and many brides opt for them to match silver accents on their gown and bridal jewelry. They’re also popular for brides who want to match their shoes to their wedding band and engagement ring.

What’s the best glitter heel to buy?

Top silver glitter heel

Journee Collection Women’s Bella Pumps In Silver

What you need to know: This classic design can be worn with countless formal outfits, including wedding attire.

What you’ll love: The strappy design lets air circulate around the foot. It has a 2.5-inch block heel, a comfortable alternative to stilettos. Although it’s a fancy design, the glitter is understated and doesn’t overpower formal clothing or jewelry.

What you should consider: The straps across the instep may dig into feet if they swell.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top silver glitter heel for the money

Dream Pairs Women’s Fiona Open-Toe Glitter Stiletto

What you need to know: If you’re looking for something affordable and modern, this glittery heel is a budget-friendly option.

What you’ll love: The heels are easy to put on and take off with the rear zipper. The ankle strap has elastic gore, and it moves naturally with the ankle. It has a traction rubber sole that helps stabilize feet on dance floors.

What you should consider: Some wearers said the ankle strap didn’t offer the snug fit they expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Inc International Concepts Gylana Pointed Pumps In Silver

What you need to know: This fun spin on mules has plenty of shine worth showing off, making it a popular footwear choice for cocktail dresses.

What you’ll love: Besides an elegant glitter toe, the style features two rows of rhinestones. It has a unique heel design that creates a contemporary silhouette. The pointed toe is more spacious and comfortable than it looks. It’s one of few styles available in size 5.

What you should consider: There isn’t an ankle strap, so the pump can slip off the foot while you’re walking or dancing.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

