Metal dice sets are great investments for connoisseurs of tabletop games, thanks to their precision manufacturing, durability and consistently random rolls relative to plastic dice. The stylized designs of certain metal dice sets can also add ambiance to tabletop games with matching visual themes.

The DNDND Glow-In-The-Dark Metal Dice Set is one of the best general products available for customers who want quality metal dice at an affordable price. Customers with specific tabletop gaming interests may also enjoy metal dice sets with more specialized forms, materials and qualities.

What to know before you buy a metal dice set

Advantages of metal dice

Metal dice sets hold several advantages over their plastic counterparts. They’re more resistant to the wear and tear of being dropped and tossed against hard surfaces, and their weight tends to keep them from tumbling off the edges of tables. Furthermore, metallic dice have more uniform faces, ensuring that each number has an equal chance of being rolled (in a general, statistical sense).

Picking the right dice

When shopping for metal dice sets, make sure the dice set you buy matches the games you like to play. For example, polyhedral metal dice sets are mostly made for tabletop role-playing games like Dungeons & Dragons. In contrast, boxes of six-sided metal dice can be used for a wider range of tabletop games, including classic board games, like backgammon, role-playing games such as Shadowrun — where players roll pools of identical dice — games of chance etc.

Metal dice accessories

Depending on how often you use metal dice, it may also be prudent to purchase certain accessories. If you’re worried about scratching up wooden surfaces, you can acquire dice trays, dice towers or dice cups to protect your furnishings. If your metal dice set comes in a flimsy package, a sturdy container with foam compartments will keep them untarnished and scratch-free.

What to look for in a quality dice set

The “feel”

When you shake the dice in your hands, do they pinch your skin? Do they make a pleasant sound when they clink together? When rolled, how far do they tumble? Make sure your metal dice are fun to shake, rattle and roll.

Easy to read

Next, see if the visual design of your dice affects their utility. For example, metal dice with a bright outer coating or exotic fonts might be lovely to look at, but if their décor makes it hard to read the numbers on each face, you might be better off picking a less “flashy” set of dice.

Randomness

Metal dice sets are generally more balanced than plastic ones, but it’s still good to test how random they really are. Roll each die multiple times and record the results to see if they’re inclined towards landing on certain numbers. If the dice are consistently unbiased, use them for tabletop games where fairness is essential.

How much you can expect to spend on a metal dice set

Most metal dice sets, polyhedral or otherwise, range from $10-$25 in price. Cheaper metallic dice are generally composed of a zinc alloy plated with an outer coating, while more expensive metal dice sets are made from a single metal such as steel, bronze or even gold.

Metal Dice Set FAQ

How are metal dice sets manufactured?

A. Most metal dice are made from a zinc alloy super-heated into a liquid, then injected at high pressure into a dice mold. After cooling, some die cast products are dipped into a metal salt solution and given an external coat through electroplating.

Why are metal dice sets more balanced than most plastic dice?

A. Freshly cast plastic dice frequently go through a tumbling process to smooth out their edges and corners. This can create uneven distributions of weight in the dice, resulting in a bias toward rolling certain numbers.

What’s the best metal dice set to buy?

Top metal mice set

DNDND Glow-in-the-Dark Metal Dice Set

What you need to know: These hefty glow-in-the-dark metal dice are well-suited for Dungeons & Dragons and similar fantasy tabletop RPG systems.

What you’ll love: This product consists of seven polyhedral metal dice in a foam-lined case and comes in seven different colors. The legible numbers, glow-in-the-dark coating and solidity of these dice make them easy to roll and read in different lighting conditions.

What you should consider: The storage tins for these glow-in-the-dark metal dice sets aren’t the most durable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top metal dice set for the money

Haxtec Antique Iron D&D Metal Dice Set

What you need to know: The archaic-looking finish of these polyhedral dice adds flair to any night of fantasy tabletop gaming.

What you’ll love: This affordable set of zinc alloy dice comes in a faux-leather drawstring bag. Each die is solid and compact, with elegant, easy-to-read lettering.

What you should consider: These hard, sturdy dice may damage certain tabletop surfaces if not rolled in a dice tray or tower.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

TitanShield Solid Gold Polyhedral D&D Dice Set

What you need to know: The golden-hued polyhedral dice in this set are flashy and stylish while still being very durable.

What you’ll love: This polyhedral dice set is stored in a sturdy tin case lined with padded foam. Each die is made of a zinc core electroplated with a golden-colored metal, giving it heft, durability and style all at once.

What you should consider: These metal dice are on the smaller side.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

