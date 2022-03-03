Which Appa plushies are best?

During the run of the animated TV show “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” fans grew particularly attached to the creatures of the world, specifically Aang’s flying bison, Appa. The enormous yet cuddly beast was adored for his tough but friendly personality and his unique design. For these reasons, Appa makes a great plush toy.

The best Appa plush that you can purchase at the moment is the Pillow Pets 16” Appa Stuffed Animal, Nickelodeon Avatar The Last Airbender Plush Toy. This plush has a great size and fill, looks just like Appa from the show, and is safe for children of all ages.

What to know before you buy an Appa plush

About Appa

Appa is a flying manatee-bison, and acts as Aang’s guardian, pet, best friend, and mode of transportation all in one. He looks more like a white bison, with six legs, and a brown arrow all along his head and back. Appa cannot speak; instead he communicates with a series of grunts. The team relies on Appa to fly them to different cities and villages during their adventures, and he even defends them from oncoming attacks using his giant mouth or by whipping his tail. Appa has become a fan favorite because of his design and personality.

About ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’

“Avatar: The Last Airbender” is a children’s animated TV show about a world where people have magical abilities to control or “bend” one of the four elements: water, earth, fire and air. The four elemental nations lived in harmony until the fire nation initiated a war. The Avatar, the sworn guardian of the earth and master of all elements, suddenly disappears until he is found 200 years later — in an iceberg as a 12-year-old boy. The show follows the boy, Aang, on his journey to master the elements and bring peace back to the world.

Different fills and materials

Plush toys are constructed in a myriad of ways. Most commonly, a plush material is stitched, then filled with something soft, usually poly fill or beads. The fill can change the weight, shape, and feel of the plush completely. You may also discover plush toys where certain elements, such as ears or eyes are stitched on, but we advise against buying these toys, as they are likely to break, and even pose certain hazards for young children or pets.

What to look for in a quality Appa

Appa’s classic design

Appa has a creature design unlike anything else in animation history. Imagine a bison crossed with a manatee but covered in white fur. Then add a long brown arrow that stretches all along his back to his head. Now give him six legs. That’s what Appa looks like. Make sure that’s what your plush toy looks like and don’t settle for anything less.

Good size

In the show, Appa is an enormous creature, only slightly bigger than the size of a school bus. While the plush toys can’t copy this to scale, it may be worthwhile to research online for a large version of an Appa plush. Not only will this be a great pillow to lay on or cuddle with, but it will look more like the animated character.

Soft materials

Plush toys are supposed to be soft when pressed on. They’re almost like decorative pillows or dolls, and they should be soft and cuddly enough that you want to sleep with them. Make sure that the plush toy has the appropriate amount and type of filling, as well as a smooth, non-abrasive outer material.

Sewn elements

Appa has certain features that other manufacturers may choose to sew in to save money. These include his horns, his arms, his eyes or his mouth. However, these sewn elements can come apart from the plush rather easily, so we recommend avoiding these manufacturers. Not only will they ruin your plush, but they may harm young children and animals in the process.

How much you can expect to spend on an Appa plush

Appa plush toys start at around $21, and can go all the way up to $90 for larger versions.

Appa plush FAQ

How do you wash the plush toys?

A. Always follow the manufacturer recommended wash settings. However, we recommend only spot cleaning with warm water, soap and a cloth. If you must use the washer and dryer, only use light and cold settings.

Why does Appa look slightly different in each product?

A. Although Nickelodeon has licensed several manufacturers to produce the plush, each manufacturer has their own dyes and methods for making the plush, hence the discrepancy across the market.

What’s the best Appa plush to buy?

Top Appa plush

Pillow Pets 16” Appa Stuffed Animal, Nickelodeon Avatar The Last Airbender Plush Toy

What you need to know: Pillow Pets’ version of Appa strikes a balance between appearances and a soft construction.

What you’ll love: This Pillow Pet can be converted from a standing creature for display or into a flat pillow for watching television.

What you should consider: Customers report that it takes a few months for the item to ship.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Appa plush for the money

JoeRita Plush Stuffed Child Pillow Cushion Toy

What you need to know: If we’re going by size and detail, this is the plush to get.

What you’ll love: This plush is about 17 inches big and has some great details including markings on Appa’s feet.

What you should consider: You will need to make sure you have space for such a large plush.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Montessori&USA Appa Stuffed Animal Plush Figure

What you need to know: If you’re looking for an alternative to the others we mentioned, with a slightly more vibrant color, check this one out.

What you’ll love: Soft and cozy design makes this ideal for cuddling.

What you should consider: Some people report differences between different orders of this product, particularly in size, shape and color.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

