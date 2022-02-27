What are the best Hot Wheels Mario Kart toys?

Mario Kart is best known for being a video game series, but Nintendo partnered up with Hot Wheels to bring the series to life with scaled model cars and unique tracks with interactive elements based on locales from the Mario universe.

There are tons of Karts to collect, and certain Hot Wheels tracks can be combined with others to make mega tracks. The DieCast Hot Wheels Mario Kart 7 Pack Mario Kart Bundle Set is the ultimate option for people looking to get into Hot Wheels Mario Kart toys.

Are Hot Wheels Mario Kart toys collectible?

Believe it or not, certain Hot Wheels models go for thousands of dollars, especially if they are older toys. Many vintage Hot Wheels toys are worth more than the original retail price. By keeping Hot Wheels toys in mint condition, they could definitely be worth more in the future. There is no way to tell what cars will accumulate value, but by getting rare and exclusive Hot Wheels cars, like the Black Yoshi, there is a higher chance they will someday be worth something.

Do the Hot Wheels Mario Kart toys resemble the video game?

There is no compatibility between the Hot Wheels Mario Kart models and the video games, but the toy models do resemble kart models found in the video game. There are also tracks with interactive elements featuring famous Mario characters like Boo and Bullet Bill, so fans of the video games will certainly feel like the Hot Wheels line of toys are authentic.

Best Hot Wheels Mario Kart character toys

Best Hot Wheels Toy set for beginners

DieCast Hotwheels Mario Kart 7 Pack Mario Kart Bundle Set

This is a bundle of seven different Hot Wheels Mario Kart racers that includes a rare Baby Mario model. By buying these models in a bundle instead of buying each car one at a time, you can save money and start off with a number of different racers. One thing to note is that the karts are assorted, so you may have to contact Amazon if you have a preference about which characters you get in the pack.

Best Hot Wheels Mario Kart toy for Yoshi lovers

Hot Wheels Mario Kart Characters and Karts as Die-Cast Toy Cars 4-Pack

This is a set of four Mario Kart racers including Mario, Luigi, Bowser and a collectible Black Yoshi. This unique black Yoshi cannot be purchased anywhere else, and this set is only available on Amazon. All the karts are compatible with Hot Wheels tracks.

Best Hot Wheels Mario Kart toy for Mario fans

Hot Wheels Nintendo Premium Mario Kart Tanooki Mario Diecast Standard Kart

This die-cast collectible Tanooki Mario Hot Wheels toy is perfect for Mario fans. Mario is wearing his beloved Tanooki suit, and the kart matches its color. The diecast material makes this kart a little heavier, faster and more durable than some of its plastic counterparts.

Best Hot Wheels Mario Kart toy for Wario fans

Hot Wheels Mario Kart Wario Die-Cast Character Car

If you’re a fan of Mario’s arch-nemesis Wario, you’re in luck! He’s finally got his own Hot Wheels kart. Unavailable in most of the sets, this is your chance to see Wario join the race. This particular car is made of a heavier die-cast material. Send Wario off in his classic yellow and purple kart.

Best Hot Wheels Mario Kart version of Toad

Hot Wheels GBG30 Mario Kart 1:64 Die-Cast Toad with Sneeker Vehicle

Toad is one of the most adorable and popular characters in the Mushroom Kingdom, and he is also one of the more affordable karts on the market. This die-cast kart is compatible with all the tracks, and instead of the standard kart, you get Toad’s famous Sneeker vehicle.

Best Hot Wheels Mario Kart accessories

Hot Wheels Mario Kart Assortment

While Mario Kart has a great cast, the items and side characters are also important. Spice up the action by getting famous Mario Kart items like the Item Box, Blue Shell, Banana and so on. Each of these special items has its own tiny kart that is compatible with the Hot Wheels tracks. Best of all, these items are cheaper than the actual racers.

Best Hot Wheels Mario Kart themed tracks

Best track with a stage hazard

Hot Wheels Mario Kart Piranha Plant Slide Track Set

This is a track featuring a dangerous Piranha Plant that can devour the kart before it gets a chance to pass. Build the track and try to race around it before the Piranha Plant takes a chomp out of your racer. This track includes a die-cast Luigi kart, and the track is compatible with other tracks and racers.

Best track incorporating a power-up

Hot Wheels Mario Kart Bullet Bill Launcher and Mario Kart Vehicle

This track includes a die-cast Mario Kart as well as a Bullet Bill power-up. Take your kart and try to launch it inside the Bullet Bill to recreate one of the most fast-paced, awesome power-ups in the franchise. This track is compatible with any Hot Wheels Mario Kart racer and makes an excellent toy for young Mario Kart fans.

Best Hot Wheels Mario Kart track for daredevils

Hot Wheels Mario Kart Thwomp Ruins Track Set

Take your chances and see if you are fast enough to get past the infamous Thwomp without getting squashed. This track has an ancient ruins theme and comes with a Thwomp and a die-cast Mario kart. Simply wind up the Thwomp and see if you are quick enough to not get squished.

