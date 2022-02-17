Are Danby or Magic Chef mini fridges best?

Mini fridges have come a long way over the years. Finding the right one can really upgrade your living or work area. Finding a mini fridge geared towards your needs will bring balance to your beverage shelf. When looking for the right one, you will want something that fits your space. This will most likely mean something ergonomic, efficient and affordable.

Two mini fridge companies that offer fantastic options are Danby and Magic Chef. Both provide similar features and sizes, and both brands have various models that are sure to fit any living or workspace. But when it comes to finding what is just right for you, these mini fridges differ in many ways. Take time to check how you want to use the interior space, budget and features to make sure you get the most bang for your buck.

Magic Chef mini fridge

Magic Chef mini fridges are an incredibly affordable option. There are several ways you can arrange items and have a considerable weight capacity. From sleek modern design to retro-influenced styles, you’re sure to find something that fits your kitchen decor.

Magic Chef mini fridges cost between $170-$250 based on size, power and features.

You can purchase a Magic Chef mini fridge at Home Depot and Amazon.

Magic Chef mini fridge pros

One of the things you will notice right off the bat about the Magic Chef fridges is the price point. They are significantly more affordable than other brands yet still have many of the features you are looking for in terms of food storage and accessibility. Most of the shelving is removable and either wire or glass for easy cleanup. The shelves in the door can store tall items, such as 2-liter bottles or even a gallon of milk.

Magic Chef mini fridge cons

While the Magic Chef fridges are often more affordable, some of the models lack energy and space efficiency. Not all of the Magic Chef fridges are Energy Star qualified, which can cost you on your energy bill in the long run. On several of the units, the freezer is too small to be useful, and some of the fridges have shelves that take up more space than is practical.

Best Magic Chef mini fridges

Magic Chef 4.4 cu. ft. Single-Door Mini Fridge

Solidly built, this mini fridge has a little bit of everything you need for extra food storage. The can system is efficient, and the removable crisper allows easy access to all your fresh foods.

Sold by Home Depot and Amazon

Magic Chef 4.5 cu. ft. 2-Door Mini Fridge

This two door mini fridge has a spacious 1.2 cubic foot freezer. The interior has a well-balanced mix of shelving and beverage storage, ideal for groceries you only need to chill for a short time.

Sold by Home Depot and Amazon

Magic Chef 3.2 cu. ft. 2-Door Retro Mini Fridge

This mini fridge has a vibrant color and retro design, making it stand out in any room. The two-door system keeps the freezer and refrigerator temperatures in balance.

Sold by Home Depot and Amazon

Danby mini fridge

Danby focused on creating Energy Star compliant mini fridges, making them perfect for saving money and capitalizing on effective food and beverage storage. While they are generally more expensive, they come with many additional features. If you want a mini fridge with a freezer, external temperature reader and the CanStor Beverage Dispensary System, Danby mini fridges are a great option.

They cost between $300-$450 based on size and additional features.

You can purchase Danby mini fridges at Amazon and Wayfair

Danby mini fridge pros

Danby really excels at making use of the interior space of their fridges. The shelves are adjustable and the patented CarStor Beverage Dispensing System allows for easy access. Danby developed an efficient storage system for canned beverages, too. Each model is Energy Star compliant meaning they either meet or are well below the federally mandated guidelines for energy efficiency. Danby mini fridges are very sturdy, which will give them a long life in your home or office.

Danby mini fridge cons

Danby’s mini fridges are considerably more expensive than its competitors. And while they offer plenty of additional features, some reviewers had issues with temperature control. And while they do come in several sizes, their styles are rather limited.

Best Danby mini fridges

Danby 4.4 cu. ft. Compact All Refrigerator

This fridge is a nice balance in size, with enough adjustable shelving to hold tall items and short enough to fit under a bar top. It comes with a CanStor beverage dispensary system and an interior light.

Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Danby 3.3 cu. ft. Compact All Refrigerator

While it may have less storage space than similar models, the slim build takes up less space but tall enough to store your essential snack items. The temperature controls display in front for easy control.

Sold by Amazon

Danby 3.1 cu. ft. 2-Door Compact Refrigerator

This two-door fridge does not compromise on freezer space. While it does lack shelving space, the freezer is large enough to store most of your frozen snacks.

Sold by Amazon

Should you get a Magic Chef mini fridge or a Danby mini fridge?

If you want a mini fridge with more to offer, the Danby is the best way to spend your money. The Danby units do almost everything the Magic Chef mini fridges do, only more efficiently. And in most cases, the freezer in the Magic Chef mini fridges just takes up too much space.

With the Danby unit, there is little need to remove a shelf to store regular sized items. And by being Energy Star compliant, these mini fridges use less energy to save you money in the long run.

