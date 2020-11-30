12-year-old boy dead after fatal accident in Ford River

DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — The Delta County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to M-35 in Ford River for an accident involving a semi-truck and a bicyclist.

A 12-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Delta County Sheriff’s Facebook.

This accident remains under investigation and Local 3 will update the story once more information becomes available.

