A significant increase in COVID-19 cases forces Mid Peninsula to shift to online learning

ROCK, Mich. (WJMN) — The Mid Peninsula School district will be shifting all students to virtual learning, effective immediately, after a significant increase in COVID-19 cases.

There were no staff members or students who had tested positive as of Nov. 1, according to the Facebook post.

“As I type this letter on November 9, 2020 we have several students and eight staff members either quarantined or positive for COVID-19,” Superintendent Eric J. VanDamme wrote in the Facebook post.

“Pair that with most hospitals in the Upper Peninsula at or above capacity for COVID patients and we are left to make a decision that is in the best interest of our students and staff.”

Students should have information that they need online and if they need access to Wi-Fi or other devices, are asked to contact the school district.

Lunches and breakfasts will be delivered to the mailboxes of bus pick ups and drop offs on Wednesday and that schedule will be updated on the Facebook page.

The switch to online learning will go through the Thanksgiving break. Students are expected to return to in-person classes by Nov. 30.

