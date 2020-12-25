All occupants safe from Escanaba house fire on Christmas Eve

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – On December 24, 2020, at approximately 5:07 p.m., Escanaba Public Safety was dispatched to a house fire in the 1800 block of 8th Avenue North.

Upon arriving, heavy smoke and fire was observed coming from an upstairs bedroom. Officers were able to make entry inside the home and extinguish the fire. All occupants were safely removed from the house and no injuries were reported.

Escanaba Public Safety was assisted by Delta County Central Dispatch Center, Rampart EMS, Escanaba Township Volunteer Fire Department, and the Red Cross.