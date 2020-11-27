American Red Cross volunteers are helping Rapid River family

RAPID RIVER, Mich. (WJMN) — Volunteers from the American Red Cross are helping a family of seven people, including five children, who were displaced on November 27 by a home fire.

The fire occurred early in the morning on US-2 in Rapid River.

The Red Cross is providing the family with comfort and financial assistance for temporary lodging and immediate needs like food.

They will work with their community partners to identify next steps for the family as they begin their recovery.

Local 3 will update the story once more information becomes available.

Latest Stories