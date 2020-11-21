Arrest made after slow-speed pursuit in Iron Mountain

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – The Iron Mountain Police Department was dispatched via 911 to the Comfort in Motel on the North side of Iron Mountain at 4:25 P.M on November 20.

A report was made that a male subject, who had been asked to wear a mask, assaulted the clerk by spraying her with “mace.” After the clerk was assaulted, the male suspect left the motel and sat in his vehicle in the parking lot. As officers approached the suspect vehicle, the suspect appeared to have a gun in his hand. As officers gave commands for the subject to drop the gun and exit his vehicle, the suspect drove out of the parking lot Northbound on US-2.

A slow-speed pursuit started North bound on US-2 and ended near the area of Riverside Auto. During the pursuit, spike strips were deployed by assisting Michigan State Police troopers. During the pursuit, the handgun later determined to be a BB Gun was thrown from the vehicle by the suspect.

A 41-year old male from Iowa was arrested and lodged in the Dickinson County Correctional Center pending the issuance of formal charges by Dickinson County Prosecutor Lisa Richards.

The Iron Mountain Police Department was assisted by Michigan State Police, Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department and the Kingsford Public Safety Department.