Aspirus Iron River implements temporary visitor restrictions

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WJMN) — Aspirus Iron River Hospital and Clinics has implemented temporary visitor restrictions that begin Tuesday due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

“While we know visitors bring comfort and are an important part of the healing process, we must take extra steps to protect our patients, staff, and the community from the coronavirus,” said Rae Kaare, Chief Administrative Officer for Aspirus. “We continue to monitor COVID-19 and do our part to slow the spread.”



The following guidelines now apply at Aspirus Iron River Hospital and Clinics (inpatient and outpatient areas):



No visitation, effective Tuesday, September 22. Exceptions may be made for end of life care.



Pediatric hospital patients may have one adult support visitor at a time.



In hospital emergency rooms:

Adult patients may have one support person over 18 years of age.

Pediatric patients may be accompanied by one adult.



In outpatient clinics:

Adult patients may be accompanied by one person over the age of 12.

Partner or doula/midwife may accompany an expecting mother to prenatal appointments.

Patients at outpatient cancer infusion centers may be accompanied by one person 18 or over.

Additional safety and precautionary measure include the following:

Screening visitors and staff for symptoms and fever at all designated entry points.

Requiring visitors to wear a cloth cover or facemask while in the facility, perform frequent hand hygiene, and restrict their visit to the patient’s room or other designated area.

Observing social distancing guidelines.

Preventing visits by those diagnosed with COVID-19 within 14 days.

Preventing visitors for adult patients being treated for COVID-19.

Visitors who are currently experiencing or recently experienced any acute respiratory symptoms such as cough, or shortness of breath within the past 14 days are not permitted

If you are not sure whether your visit is allowed, please check with staff before you arrive.

For more information about services and department guidelines, please call your local Aspirus care site.

