Bark River-Harris moves some students to remote learning

HARRIS, Mich. (WJMN) — School leaders from Delta, Schoolcraft, and Menominee Counties participated in a meeting with local health department officials, where they decided to implement an alternative schedule to reduce the number of students within the school building.

The surrounding counties have seen an increase in COVID-19 cases and are making these changes to try to control the spread of the virus.

“Our goal from the onset of this pandemic has been to do our part to keep our doors open as long as we can,” Jason Lockwood, Bark River-Harris Superintendent wrote in a letter to parents. “We are hopeful this adjustment will help continue to allow BRH to remain open through the rest of the second marking period.”

Pre-K through 6th grade – Elementary Students will remain attending school face-to-face as normal.

7th through 12th grade – Junior High and High School students will begin our remote learning plan starting on Monday, November 9th and will remain in our remote learning phase until November 30th.

ALL STUDENTS will have virtual school on November 23rd and November 24th. These two days will be virtual for our elementary students as well, but they will return to face-to-face instruction after Thanksgiving break (11/30/20).

If the Upper Peninsula gets pushed back to COVID response Phase Three, all students will attend school virtually.

