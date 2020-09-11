Bay College supports Michigan free-tuition program for front line workers

ESCANABA, Mich., (WJMN) – Bay College announces it will serve as a Frontliners champion to support the Futures for Frontlines program unveiled today by Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

“We believe strongly that those who were required to work during the state shutdown this past spring so that the rest of us could stay safe are heroes and deserve our thanks,” declared Dr. Laura Coleman, President of Bay College. “Many of the men and women we represent were out in the community putting their health and lives on the line.”

“Providing frontline workers in essential industries with access to tuition-free community college – even if they don’t have their high school diploma or equivalency yet – to pursue their career and personal dreams is a wonderful way to say ‘thank you’ – you earned this.”

Futures for Frontliners offers Michiganders who worked in essential industries during the April 1 – June 30 period, but do not have a college degree, free tuition to their local community college to pursue an associate degree or skills certificate on a full-time or part-time basis while they continue to work.

Those without a high school diploma or equivalency will be eligible for services to help them prepare for and complete this credential and go on to a community college or job training program. The application period runs through December 31 of this year with enrollment at Bay College starting as early as January 2021.

To apply and learn more about Futures for Frontliners, visit www.baycollege.edu/frontliners.

Latest News