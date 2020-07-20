Bay College to begin Fall Semester two weeks early

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) — Bay College will be starting the Fall Semester two weeks early on August 17 and ending on November 25.

The earlier start date minimizes travel during the semester and completes the semester prior to flu season.

Bay College students are invited back to campus effective June 24 by appointment to meet with financial aid, admissions, advising, testing, or other services to prepare for starting the Fall Semester.

Pandemic plans are in place on campus to ensure a safe environment with social distancing, masking, and additional cleaning processes.



For more information, or to enroll, visit the Bay College website at www.baycollege.edu or phone 800-221-2001.

