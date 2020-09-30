Buckmasters raffling off side-by-side to raise funds to feed hungry along with other projects

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – The Buckmasters American Deer Foundation – Northwoods Chapter has three main causes, Project Venison to feed people in need, Special Needs Youth Hunt and the Wounded Warrior Hunt.

With their 25th annual banquet being canceled next Tuesday, they are still raising funds to help their projects. They are selling raffle tickets for people to have a chance at winning a 2020 CF Moto UForce1000 side-by-side.

The winner will be announced at 6:00 p.m. central at the Pine Grove Country Club. The winner does not need to be present to win.

“That $20,000 a year that we spend on an average is for the surrounding communities and it’s amazing the appreciation we get but how many phone calls we get throughout the year asking if we have any funds available,” said Rich Mortl, Buckmasters Committee Member. “Once those funds are dispersed, we have to wait for the new banquet year to start with a new program year with funding for that program.”

On Tuesday night before the drawing from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., people can also stop by the Pine Grove Country Club to donate non-perishable food items that will be donated to the Salvation Army food pantry. For every five non-perishable food items donated, people will get a chance to have 10 free side-by-side raffle tickets.

For questions or information call Matt Lockhart – President at (906) 221-7442.

Latest stories