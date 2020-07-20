Car accident leaves two injured in Iron Mountain

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) — Around 7:35 p.m. Sunday night, Iron Mountain Fire & Police Departments were dispatched to a two-car personal injury accident at the intersection of East “A” Street and US-2.

A westbound pickup truck on East “A” Street failed to stop at the US-2 red light and struck a northbound passenger car that was traveling on US-2 at the time.

The collision caused the passenger car to collide with the building at the northwest corner of US-2 and “A” Street, while after the collision, the pickup truck struck the building at the northeast corner of US-2 & “A” Street.

Both drivers were transported to Dickinson County Hospital by Integrity Care EMS for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Damage was caused to both buildings as a result of the accident.

The accident remains under investigation at this time and Local 3 will keep the story updated as new information comes to light.

