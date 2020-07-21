Car chase in Iron Mountain ends in Wisconsin, suspect wanted

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) — Monday morning, an Iron Mountain Police Department officer attempted to make a traffic stop on a passenger car on US-2 near Ludington Street.

The passenger car fled and drove westbound on Fleshiem Street to Carpenter Ave, then turned southbound on M-95.

The pursuit ended in Fence, Wisconsin where the suspect vehicle pulled into a driveway and two of the three occupants, both males fled on foot.

A third occupant, a female was detained at the scene and later released.

The suspect driver has been identified as 22-year-old Tyler Dollar from Aurora, Wisconsin.

Anyone with information on Dollar’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Iron Mountain Police Department at (906) 774-1234 or the Florence County Sheriff’s Department at (715) 528-3346.

Local 3 will update this story once new information becomes available.

