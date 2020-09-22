Car crashes with moped in Iron Mountain

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) — Iron Mountain Police and Fire Departments responded to a crash Sunday evening around 5.

It happened at the intersection of East F Street and River Avenue.

A car driven by an 89-year-old woman from Iron Mountain did not stop at a stop sign. She hit a moped that was going south on River Avenue.

The driver of the moped is a 32-year-old man from Iron Mountain. He was taken to the hospital for what is believed to be non life-threatening injuries.

