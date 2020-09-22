Car crashes with moped in Iron Mountain

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) — Iron Mountain Police and Fire Departments responded to a crash Sunday evening around 5.
It happened at the intersection of East F Street and River Avenue.
A car driven by an 89-year-old woman from Iron Mountain did not stop at a stop sign. She hit a moped that was going south on River Avenue.
The driver of the moped is a 32-year-old man from Iron Mountain. He was taken to the hospital for what is believed to be non life-threatening injuries.
Latest Stories
- More than 500 more coronavirus cases in Michigan, 15 more deaths
- Close call with storm renews debate over Houston barrier
- Where are this year’s healthiest US communities?
- $3.3 million investment in U.P. water infrastructure improvements by Trump Administration
- China, top global emitter, aims to go carbon-neutral by 2060