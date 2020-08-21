Caring House in need of donations, especially back to school items for children

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – Operation are still going strong at Caring House in Iron Mountain throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. They provide services for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

They have been doing more meetings and counseling virtually but say they are accommodating in whatever way people would like to seek help.

They are also in need of donation. They are not accepting clothes at this time because of possible cross-contamination but are looking for all other donations to help keep their facility running safely. They have 8 rooms in their shelter that Executive Director, Cheryl O’Neil says always needs items for.

A big need for this time of year is supplies for children heading back to school.

Donated items can be dropped of at Caring House, located at 1305 Prospect Ave., Iron Mountain. They do prefer you call their main line at (906) 774-1337 ahead of time to let them know you are dropping off items.

If you are in a crisis and need help from Caring House, their crisis line is (906) 774-1112.

For more information on Caring House, click here.

Latest stories