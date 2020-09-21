Court upholds breaking and entering charges against Menominee man

MENOMINEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — The Michigan Court of Appeals has upheld the convictions and sentences of William Charles Ruleau in 2017, Breaking and Entering of a Menominee business, according to the Menominee County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

56-year-old Ruleau was found guilty after a jury trail in October 2018 of breaking and entering a building with intent to commit a larceny and possession of burglar’s tools.

He was sentenced to 6 to 30 years in prison by the Hon. Christopher Ninomyia, as a fourth habitual offender.

Ruleau appealed his conviction and sentencing, claiming that Judge Ninomyia improperly allowed identification testimony by a relative to Ruleau, argued the evidence used against him was “insufficient” and claimed his attorney was “ineffective”.

The appeals court upheld Ruleau’s convictions and sentence on Thursday.

