COVID-19 vaccination clinics for people 65+ in Menominee and Delta Counties

RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – People over 65 years of age can get vaccinated for COVID-19 at the Joseph Heirman University Center (JHUC) on the campus of Bay College beginning the week of January 11.

Seniors should call for Public Health, Menominee and Delta Counties at (906) 217-8206 or (906) 217-8207 to schedule an appointment, no walkins will be accepted. Those seeking to be vaccinated will need to present valid ID to verify age.

People 65+ are part of the Phase 1B Priority One group, the Phase 1B Priority Two group includes first responders, educators, corrections staff and child protective service workers. They will be contacted and scheduled through their employer for appointments.

The vaccine is limited and all appointments are contingent upon vaccine availability.

Latest News