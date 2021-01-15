Delta and Menominee Counties continue public COVID-19 vaccinations

DELTA COUNTY, Mich (WJMN) – As more doses of COVID-19 vaccines become available in Delta and Menominee Counties, the Public Health Department is opening up more opportunities for appointments.

The next upcoming clinics are:

· Monday, January 18th

· Tuesday, January 19th

· Thursday, January 21st

· Friday, January 22nd

Those who have appointments scheduled for those days do not need to call and verify the appointment. You are asked to arrive on time, not early to your appointment at the Joseph Heirman University Center at Bay College. Bring a picture ID and wear a mask.

Public Health Delta & Menominee is waiting on the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services if an additional allocation of vaccine will be allotted to to cover clinics scheduled on:

· Monday, January 25th

· Tuesday January 26th

· Thursday, January 28th

Appointments are only being made for people over the age of 65. You are asked to call 211 to be put on a waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.