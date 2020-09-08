Delta Animal Shelter update on taking care of about 150 dogs rescued from puppy mill

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – It’s been a busy couple of weeks at the Delta Animal Shelter as they not only care for their usual amount of pets, but also the 143 and counting dogs from a puppy mill in Delta County.

Another mother from that has delivered her puppies. The Delta Animal Shelter says 10 out of the 12 survived. There are still a couple of dogs who still have to deliver their litters.

The animal shelter says the number one question they’ve been receiving is when the dogs will be available for adoption.

“We’re getting like thousands of emails,” said Vonnie Bruce, Adoption Specialist, Delta Animal Shelter. “We’ve actually had to unplug our phones because of the volume of phone calls. So what people have to understand is, is that this an active court case so it could be months before these dogs do become legally our property and we can not do anything as far as adoptions until that happens. So we’re just asking that people are patient with us. We’re doing the best that we can. This is an unprecedented situation for us as well.”

One way you can help them is by donating. Below is some of their most needed items.

The Delta Animal Shelter also has an Amazon wish list available. You can also keep up to date with the shelter by visiting their Facebook page.

