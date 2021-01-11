Delta Animal Shelter granted adoption rights from puppy mill investigation

DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – On Monday, the Delta County Prosecutor’s Office (DCPO) filed legal documents to allow the animals seized during a 2020 puppy mill investigation to now be adopted.

The DCPO filed a civil forfeiture in the 94th District court against Rebecca Johnson who faces criminal charges for animal abandoning and cruelty. The legal action was taken to remove ownership rights of the animals from Johnson.

The total number of animals seized is 216 adult dogs, puppies, and horses. This is higher than the original number of 134, as many of the dogs were pregnant at the time they were seized by Michigan State Police on August 24, 2020.

During Monday’s hearing, Rebecca Johnson agreed to give up her rights to the animals.

The Delta County Animal Shelter will be providing information on the adoption process and availability of the animals through it’s social media accounts.

Rebecca Johnson was arraigned on December 9, 2020 and could face a little more than seven years in jail if convicted. A preliminary examination of her charges is expected on January 22, 2021.