Delta County is seeking feedback on its master plan

DELTA COUNTY, Mich., (WJMN) – Delta County began working on its master plan in the Fall of 2018, the draft is available to all Delta County residents who are encouraged to provide feedback in a September meeting.

The plan encompasses all factors that will contribute to the sustainability and growth of Delta County as a whole. The topics covered are:

Economy

Natural features

Land use

Community infrastructure

Housing

Recreation

Mobility

Community health and wellness

These topics were selected as key issues from focus groups that were held beginning in 2018. Six focus groups met to discuss topics the participants were considered stakeholders in. The Planning Commission Chair, Christine Williams, says the plan draft was constructed with community input and that they encourage people to read the draft and provide feedback.

“Each of those focus groups were focused people,” said Williams. “You want them to see the holistic approach to that plan and so what we’re asking the public to do now is to review the draft and then provide any feedback that they might have.”

The current master plan was adopted in 1996, Williams says the plans are re-done in detail with focus groups every 20 years. The planning commission will check in with the current plan every year to ensure that it is still a useful plan for the county’s current situation.

“What typically happens, is they end up being fairly long-term plans like 20 years, but that doesn’t mean that it doesn’t change over 20 years,” said Williams. “So a really good master plan is reviewed by the planning commission and by the county commissioners, that plan is reviewed annually and really there’s updates made like every three to five years.”

Delta County’s goals in this master plan are to grow and sustain the county. Williams says they will use the plan to guide decisions on land use and development.

“As land use evolves and as people, developers want to evolve, your county wants to evolve you’ve got to have something that’s guiding that evolution of either land use or development, whatever it may be,” said Williams.

Williams says people should pay special attention to the land use maps in the plan. One map shows the current land use and the other shows potential use of the land. Williams says this is not concrete, but it will help guide what may be approved for development and where that development may be.

The open meeting will be on September 14 at 5:30 P.M. Williams says with the social distancing guidelines that may be in place at that time they are unsure what the meeting will look like. To read the full draft of the Master Plan you can go to Delta County’s Website. Questions can be directed to the county administrator, Emily DeSalvo.