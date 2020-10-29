Delta County teen missing; MSP asking for help to find her

DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – On Thursday, Michigan State Police from the Gladstone Post released information about a missing teen. They are asking for the public’s help with her safe return.
16-year-old Larrissa Thunder left her home around 11:30 on Wednesday night. She is possibly wearing a black jacket and carrying a black Nike backpack.
Thunder does not have a driver’s license or vehicle.
If you have seen Larrissa or know where she might be, call 911 or Michigan State Police at
906-428-4411
