Delta county township clerks report busy day at polls

DELTA COUNTY, Mich., (WJMN) – Polling locations were busy November 3 and many township and city clerks said they had seen record numbers of voters this year.

Only one township had a long line still at 7:30 P.M. on election day. At the Wells Township Hall, some voters said they had been waiting for an hour or more. Toward the back of the line people had been waiting closer to twenty or thirty minutes.

In Escanaba Township, Pat Beauchamp the township clerk said the day had been busy but gone smoothly.

“It went very smoothly the whole day, event the absentees are doing great so it went very well, lotta people though,” said Beauchamp.

Beauchamp says because they were able to start counting absentee ballots during the day, counting would be done shortly after the polls closed.

“The ab’s are almost all done, they should be out of here by 9:30 and we’ll see what happens downstairs,” said Beauchamp.

Voter in Escanaba Township

Escanaba Township had one race with two candidates competing for the role. Kim Knauf Wyckoff won that race and will become the Escanaba Township Treasurer. In Brampton township, things moved smoothly as well according to their township clerk. Debbie Edwardson said they were finished counting ballots by 8:30 because of returning workers.

“We have the same workers that we have pretty much every election so everybody has their duties some take care of the balancing of the computer, some do the counting of the write ins, some prepare the envelopes and some send the results so everybody has their job and it goes well,” said Edwardson.

People voting shortly before 8:00 in Gladstone

Gladstone officials reported expecting their counting to be finished by 10:00 P.M. In Dickinson County, the Norway township clerk reported seeing a record level of voters this year. Polling locations in Michigan were allowed to start counting their absentee ballots during the day to help lessen the time it would take after the polls closed to count.

