Delta & Menominee Health Department temporarily pauses scheduling COVID-19 vaccine clinics

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) — Public Health, Delta & Menominee Counties (PHDM) will be temporarily pausing scheduling for COVID-19 vaccine clinics for individuals aged 65 years and above due to statewide vaccine shortage.

On Sunday evening, PHDM and other local health department and health system partners were notified that requests for vaccine in the state surpassed federal allocations for the upcoming week by more than 210,000 doses.

Vaccination partners in Michigan requested 270,000 doses, while the total vaccine allocation to Michigan for the week was 60,000 doses.

Even though more residents are now eligible to be vaccinated by expanding the priority groups to include key critical infrastructure personnel and those aged 65 years and above, it does not mean that everyone eligible to receive a vaccination will be able to do so immediately.

“We ask for your patience as we balance the equitable need across the state while trying to meet your allocation requests,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Chief Medical Executive for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. “The above points mean many entities will run out of vaccine in the upcoming days and may need to cancel or reschedule appointments.”

PHDM fully anticipates that we will be impacted by the limited federal allocations to the State of Michigan.

During the past week PHDM has been able to schedule over 2400 appointments for the vaccine with the assumption we would be getting weekly shipments of vaccine. Currently, PHDM has enough vaccine to for all appointments through at least Friday, January 15.

PHDM is expecting to hear from MDHHS on Friday, January 15 if more vaccine can be expected to arrive next week.

No additional appointments are being scheduled at this time but those who are aged 65 years and above can contact PHDM at (906) 217-8206 or (906) 217-8207 to be placed on a waiting list.

Latest Stories