Dickinson County Healthcare System awaits decision on $17 million loan

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (AP) — A health care provider that is a major employer in the Upper Peninsula is waiting for a decision on a federal loan of roughly $17 million.
Dickinson County Healthcare System has been grappling with its finances for a few years after potential mergers fell through. Chief executive Chuck Nelson told the hospital board last week that its application has moved to a final review at the U.S. Agriculture Department.
Nelson says a decision could come in two to three weeks.
