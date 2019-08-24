Dickinson County Healthcare System Hospital board meeting press release

IRON MOUNTAIN — The following information stems from details and items discussed at Thursday’s Dickinson County Healthcare System Hospital Board of Trustees meeting.

CEO Jeanne Goche commented, “I am happy to see that July was another month with a positive bottom line. Once again, our volumes are down, but our expense reduction plan is helping us financially. Revenue from our 340b prescription drug plan and an increase in infusion treatments contributed favorably to our bottom line.

“Our efforts are now moving more toward restoring our patient volumes and increasing revenue. We have begun a communications campaign that includes new messaging, and our updated website is scheduled to go live within the next thirty days. For instance, the website will inform visitors about the DCHS Bone and Joint Experts who make up the area’s largest orthopedic team.

“Of course, one of the most crucial components to our future success is increasing our onsite Primary Care offering to the community. Located on the second floor of the Medical Office Building, The Dickinson Primary Care Center now has two new providers joining George Wuensch, PA-C. George is an experienced family care provider who has been with DCHS since 2005 and recently moved to The Dickinson Primary Care Center. Dr. Elizabeth Mackey joins him from the DCHS Emergency Department.

She has been honing her primary care skills the last few months at the Oscar G Johnson VA Medical Center in Iron Mountain. Dr. Mackey begins seeing patients early this September. In addition, Korby Howell, PA-C joined the practice last week. We are pleased The Primary Care Center is accepting new patients, and walk-ins are welcome as well.”

The hospital board reviewed and approved the financial report for July of 2019. The healthcare system had $8,341,103 in total operating revenue and operating expenses totaling $7,885,290 that resulted in operating income of $455,813. After the calculation of non-operating revenue and expenses, July closed with a positive bottom line of $362,386.

Interim CFO, Jerry Worden, reported on the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) loan. He announced the draft version of the loan application moved from the local to the federal level. The application is still in draft form so any Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests will be postponed until the application is considered a completed application. DCHS is hoping for a reply from the USDA in late September. It was a great team effort in preparing the application and DCHS is thankful for the hard work exhibited by the staff.

Mr. Worden added, “The USDA loan will be a great boost for DCHS as it will allow us to more easily implement needed changes, such as updating our equipment, providing more primary care services, and improving our cash position by refinancing our debt.”

It was reported that Dickinson Home Health received a five-star rating from Medicare based on quality scores. The new ranking places Dickinson Home Health in the top 8% of Home Health agencies in the nation.

The Dickinson Hospital Foundation shared a reminder of the upcoming golf outing scheduled for Thursday, September 5, 2019, with a 12:30 pm shotgun start. Tamara Juul from the Foundation reported space is still available and asked everyone to come join the fun and contribute to the great health-related initiatives the Foundation supports. Registration forms are available on the DCHS website www.DCHS.ORG

Additional July 2019 Financial Data showed the following:

· Cared for 216 inpatients;

· Cared for 13,563 patients in the outpatient hospital setting including 1,106 patients in the Emergency Department;

· Cared for 8,482 patients in physician offices;

· Uncompensated Care provided for the month totaled $817,128.

July’s performance brought the year-to-date for 2019 to an operating income of $1,834,885. After the calculation of non-operating revenue and expenses, through July the 2019 year-to-date bottom line income is $1,278,223.