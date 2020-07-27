Drive through COVID-19 testing sites coming to southern U.P.

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) — Upper Great Lakes Family Health Center (UGL) and local health departments have coordinated efforts to provide COVID-19 drive through test sites to the south central Upper Peninsula.

On Wednesday July 29 from 10 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., UGL will be located at Spalding Township Hall in Powers.

The Gladstone Senior Centor will also host a drive up COVID-19 testing site on Wednesday August 5 from 10:15 a.m. to 2 pm.

