Dulce Nulla Gourmet Desserts; sweet beginnings

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – Dulce Nulla Gourmet Desserts opened their storefront in December after winning the downtown Business IDEA Contest hosted by the Iron Mountain Downtown Development Authority in 2020.

Melissa Boyles, says business has been great since they opened and having a storefront is great.

“It’s awesome, a lot of my customers who were with me when I was working out of my home followed me over here of course and then just so many new people have come out of the woodwork saying that they didn’t even know we were a business and they didn’t know we existed,” said Boyles.

In the contest, Boyles won one free year of rent at 415 S. Stephenson Ave. Suite 6 in downtown Iron Mountain, owned by MRI Properties. She says because she now has a storefront she can expand her menu.

“I can now sell meat products which is nice so we’re going to be making chicken pot pies and doing some savory items,” said Boyles. “I’m also working on a vegan version of that which will have eggplant instead and so it will be, you know I try to cater to everybody’s dietary needs but I can now use meat, I can now sell cheesecake so we’re going to do like chocolate dipped cheesecake slices.”

All of the sweet treats at Dulce Nulla Gourmet Desserts are gluten free and many also have vegan versions as well.

“We don’t allow gluten in the store at all so if you work for me and you want a sandwich for lunch, you’re eating it in the hallway because I don’t want any cross-contact or anything,” said Boyles.

Boyles says her favorite part of having the storefront is talking with her customers. She enjoys getting to know people and learning what their needs are and how she can make desserts to fit them.

“We don’t have a full menu just yet but I’m always up for a challenge so if anybody has something that they’re missing that they haven’t had in years just ask, there’s a chance I’ll be able to make a version of it to fit whoever’s allergies,” said Boyles.

Boyles says she is always open to suggestions and special requests.