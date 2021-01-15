Dulce Nulla Gourmet Desserts to sell Harry Potter themed treats to benefit Dickinson Area Community Foundation Mini-Grant Program

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – The Dickinson Area Community Foundation had to cancel their annual Wizarding World of Harry Potter event this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Funds from that event go towards their Mini-Grant Program.

Dulce Nulla Gourmet Desserts in Iron Mountain is using their craft to still help out the cause by selling Harry Potter themed treats next week.

“I usually run their Honeydukes booth at the event so instead we’re doing it here,” said Melissa Boyles, Owner, Dulce Nulla Gourmet Desserts. “10% of every money that comes in is going to them for their grant program. We will have sorting house cocoa bombs where you plop the bomb into the cup into the milk and milk is either going to turn red for Gryffindor, yellow for Hufflepuff, blue or green and it will tell you which house you got sorted into. The other ones that we will have is butter beer cocoa bombs and those ones don’t have any chocolate. They’re just like a butterscotchy caramely butter beer flavor. And then as for other treats, we have lots of cookies available that week. We do a butter beer cookie that just flies off the shelves and the we will have house cookies which you get a red, a yellow, a green, a blue and character cookies and then I’m hoping I’ll actually get to making pumpkin pasties and butter beer to like actually drink and then chocolate frogs. That’s another big one that everyone loves.”

Dulce Nulla Gourmet Desserts is located 415 South Stephenson Ave. in Iron Mountain. They are open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. central Tuesday through Friday and on Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. central.

