Escanaba Public Safety asks for public help finding missing teen

South Central UP

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) — The Escanaba Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in finding a teenager who was last seen on October 14.

The public safety office is looking for any information on the whereabouts of 14-years-old Jiri Solka from Escanaba.

According to family members, Jiri has had a liver transplant and needs to take his medication.

Authorities believe Jiri ran away from home. If anyone has any information, please contact the Escanaba Department of Public Safety.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow Us

WJMN Local 3

SISU

Trending Stories