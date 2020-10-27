Escanaba Public Safety asks for public help finding missing teen

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) — The Escanaba Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in finding a teenager who was last seen on October 14.

The public safety office is looking for any information on the whereabouts of 14-years-old Jiri Solka from Escanaba.

According to family members, Jiri has had a liver transplant and needs to take his medication.

Authorities believe Jiri ran away from home. If anyone has any information, please contact the Escanaba Department of Public Safety.

Latest Stories