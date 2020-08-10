Escanaba Public Schools plan options for going back to school

ESCANABA, Mich., (WJMN) – Escanaba Public Schools will allow parents to decide what model of learning will be best for their children this fall.

According to Superintendent Coby Fletcher, a survey showed them that 51.8% of the families wanted options other than just face-to-face instruction. Currently, they are still working out the details of virtual learning as opposed to face-to-face instruction.

“We understand that not every parent, for a variety of reasons may not be comfortable having their kid back full-time in a face to face environment, we want to be flexible enough to accommodate for that,” said Fletcher.

In face instruction will also look different, the school district has worked on planning extra cleaning and determining guidelines for students and teachers. All students grades 1 through 12 will be required to wear masks aside from participating in certain activities including lunch and recess. Students will also have the opportunity for mask breaks in appropriate areas if and when they need them.

Students in kindergarten through fifth grade will be put into cohorts this year to minimize the number of students they are coming into contact with. This means they will be eating lunch and going to recess in shifts depending on which cohort they are in.

“Different kids may need to eat in the classroom on a particular week, right and that might just be a rotating schedule where your classroom eats lunch in the classroom for a week and then for the next three weeks you’re back in the lunchroom,” said Fletcher

Schools will have water bottle filling stations instead of water fountains for students. They will also increase the amount of cleaning they do and provide hand sanitizer. Busses will be cleaned after every run and common areas in the school will be deep cleaned at frequent intervals throughout the day. Fletcher says they followed the Michigan Safe Schools Start Roadmap for planning.

“For example bathrooms, in elementary school a bathroom normally has one class going through at a time and we want to deep clean those areas each time a class comes through and that’s one of many areas,” said Fletcher.

At night, buildings will be thoroughly cleaned in preparation for the next day. Each classroom will also have disinfecting wipes for cleaning high-touch, shared surfaces throughout the day.

Their current plan will be finalized on August 10, and available to parents and the public on August 11. To stay knowledgeable on current information on Escanaba Public Schools’ plans for this fall check their COVID-19 page and their Facebook page frequently.