Escanaba school board nominees will participate in Q&A session

Escanaba, MICH., (WJMN)– Michigan Education Support Professional Association (MESPA) will host an open question and answer forum. The event will allow school board candidates to share their experiences and answer questions from the public. It will take place on Thursday, September 10th, 2020 at 6:30 P.M. and be held in Ludington Park at the Karas Memorial Band Shell in Escanaba.

On the November 3rd ballot Escanaba voters will be asked to select three new school board members. Current council member Kathy Jensen’s seat is vacant and incumbents James Hermans and Todd Milkiewicz terms have expired. Both Hermans and Milkiewicz are seeking re-election. The other nominees are David Deno, Sage Dubord, Jennifer Johnson-Reeves and James Segorski.

The event moderator, Gypsia Flath, says “The event will give (the public) insight, which is needed, before November’s election. Informed voters are the best voters.”

The forum will feature six pre-approved questions that each candidate will answer. At the end of the session, there will be time for the public to ask specific questions. Questions will address a candidate’s views on budget management, employee wages and worker unions. This event is open to the public and everyone is encouraged to attend.

