Update: Wisconsin couple dead after Iron Mountain car accident

Update:

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) — The Iron Mountain Police Department have released the names of the two victims in Monday’s car accident in Iron Mountain.

72-year-old husband and wife, Craig and Jaquie Sorenson of Aurora, Wis. have passed away from the injuries that they received during Monday’s accident.

Original: 11/23

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – The Iron Mountain Fire and Iron Mountain Police Departments were dispatched to a personal injury accident on West “A” Street at approximately 6:15 P.M. on 11/23/20.

The accident occurred when an SUV traveling at a high rate of speed Westbound on “A” Street struck a parked car in the 1200 block and continued out of control into the 1300 block and striking a second parked car. The SUV rolled ejecting or partially ejecting both occupants. The male and female occupants were both transported to Dickinson County Hospital in very serious/grave condition. The female died from her injuries and the male was airlifted to a Green Bay Wisconsin Hospital.

Assisting on scene was a Michigan State Police Accident Investigator as well as Integrity Care EMS.

No further information will be released at this time.

