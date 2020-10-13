Fatal rollover crash in Sagola Twp.

SAGOLA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – On Tuesday, troopers from the Michigan State Police, Iron Mountain Post, were dispatched to a fatal crash involving a single motor vehicle that had rolled over. The crash occurred on M-95 in Sagola Township, just North of Johnson Rd., Dickinson County.

The vehicle was southbound when it crossed the roadway and went onto the shoulder area. The vehicle came back into the northbound lane, then again ran off the roadway onto the shoulder. The vehicle began to rollover and came to rest on it’s roof. The driver was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. Troopers were assisted at the scene by Dickinson County Sheriff Dept and Integrity Ambulance.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

