Fireworks explode from front window during Iron Mountain house fire

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) — Monday night, the Iron Mountain Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire on Quinnesec Avenue.

Fire crews arrived on scene 3 minutes after the report.

The crew found heavy fire venting from the front windows of the home. Multiple hose lines were used to keep and extinguish the fire located in the living room of the home.

All residents were out of the building when the Fire Department arrived, and there were no injuries reported.

The fire took place at 504 Quinnesec Avenue in the City of Iron Mountain.

While extinguishing the fire, the power line to the house burned off and fell into an area that firefighters were working in. A number of fireworks were also exploding from the front windows of the house.

The fire was declared under control less than an hour later.

The damage has been estimated between $6,000 to $8,000 to the structure and person contents.

