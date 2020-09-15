First reported COVID-19 death in Menominee County

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

MENOMINEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — Public Health Delta & Menominee Counties received notification today of the first local death attributed to COVID-19.

The woman was hospitalized on August 31 and passed away September 15, at a Green Bay, Wisconsin facility.

“Our heartfelt sympathies and prayers go out to the family who have lost their loved one,” said Michael Snyder, Health Officer at PHDM. “This is a tragic reminder of how serious a threat COVID-19 is to our residents, especially those with underlying health conditions and really, to the community as a whole.” PHDM reminds everyone that in this difficult time it is critical that we protect each other, support each other, and work together to slow the spread of this disease. It’s important for residents to be aware of the disease and the efforts necessary to prevent its spread.

Strong community mitigation and prevention measures are already in place. PHDM urges residents to continue to follow recommendations:

•Stay at home as much as possible.

•Wear a mask in public spaces and practice social distancing – keep 6 feet apart.

•Wash your hands often and well, especially after being away from home, coughing, or sneezing.

•Do not touch your face or mouth.

•Check on others. Call your loved ones and neighbors who are most at risk and see how they are doing. If they require something essential, see how you can help.