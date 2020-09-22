Florence County reports first COVID-19 related death

Super-high magnification of coronavirus particles (like the current SARS-CoV-2 pandemic) spread through tiny droplets of liquid (aerosols) floating through the air. Illustration for means of transmission: droplet and aerosolized infection.

FLORENCE COUNTY, Wis. (WJMN) — A Florence County resident has died of complications with the coronavirus (COVID-19), health officials confirmed Monday.

The death marks the first death associated with COVID-19 in Florence County.

“Our condolences go out to the family during this time of grieving,” said Annette Seibold, Health Officer and Director for Florence County Health Department.

No further information is being released to protect the privacy of the individual and family.

According to guidance from the Florence County Health Department, individuals generally need to be in close contact with a person with COVID-19 to be infected. “Close contact” includes being within 6 feet of a person with COVID-19 for more than 15 minutes.

Mask wearing and contact tracing efforts have been ramped up locally and statewide in an effort to battle the spread of the disease.

Latest Stories