Four-wheeler stolen in Dickinson County

IRON MOUTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) — The Michigan State Police Iron Mountain post is investigating a stolen four-wheeler complaint.

The four-wheeler is a 2005 Yamaha Kodiak 400, with a VIN of 5Y4A515Y25A001567.

The vehicle was last seen on August 24th at N7667 Camp 3 Road near Foster City, Breen Township, and Dickinson County.

The four-wheeler has been entered in Michigan Law Enforcement Information Network (LEIN) as stolen.

The vehicle is owned by Red Line Sport and Marine in Norway and was at the camp of the owner of Red Line.

The 2005 Yamaha has faded blue plastic, and both the front and rear cargo racks are loose. The gas tank has a hob of JB Weld on the top of it, and there are connectors coming from the battery box for the sprayer. The sprayer and seeder are not attached to the four-wheeler.

