Free drive-up flu shot clinics available for veterans enrolled in VA health care

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – Flu vaccinations are now available for veterans enrolled in VA health care at their regularly scheduled VA appointments.

Veterans may also get vaccinated during free drive-up flu shot clinics at the following VA locations in the Upper Peninsula and northern Wisconsin. No appointment is necessary:

· At the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center, located at 325 East H Street in Iron Mountain, MI, on September 21st to 25th from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. CT.

· At the Hancock, MI VA Clinic, located at 787 Market Street, on September 22nd and 23rd from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. ET.

· At the Ironwood, MI VA Clinic, located at 629 West Cloverland Drive, on September 29th to 30th from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. CT.

· At the Manistique, MI VA Clinic, located at 813 East Lakeshore Drive, on October 1st to 2nd from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. ET.

· At the Marquette, MI VA Clinic, located at 1414 West Fair Avenue, Suite 285, on September 24th to 25th from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. ET.

· At the Menominee, MI VA Clinic, located at 1110 10th Avenue, Suite 101, on September 29th to 30th from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. ET.

· At the Rhinelander, WI VA Clinic, located at 639 West Kemp Street, on September 24th to 25th from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. CT.

· At the Sault Ste. Marie, MI Clinic, located at 509 Osborn Blvd, Suite 306, on September 21st to 22nd from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. ET.

Veterans may call (800) 215-8262, extension 34758, for updated VA Flu Shot Clinic dates and times at the VA medical center and its seven community-based VA clinics in the Upper Peninsula and northeast Wisconsin.

Veterans enrolled in VA health care who received their flu shot elsewhere are requested to contact their VA primary care clinic and provide that information.

“The best way to protect against flu and its potentially serious complications is with a flu vaccine,” said Ann Mattson, RN, Infection Control Nurse at the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center in Iron Mountain.

“Getting vaccinated yourself may also protect people around you, including those who are more vulnerable to serious flu illness, like babies and young children, older people, and people with certain chronic health conditions,” added Mattson.

For more information on flu vaccinations and prevention, go to https://www.prevention.va.gov/flu/ or https://www.cdc.gov/flu/prevent/actions-prevent-flu.htm.

