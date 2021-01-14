Friends of the DDA opens round 2 of applications for downtown business relief

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN/Press Release) — The Friends of the Downtown Development Authority is now accepting applications for Round 2 of the Downtown Business Relief Fund grant program.

This fund was created to assist downtown small businesses that have been negatively impacted by COVID-19.

During the Christmas Walk Event, Friends of the DDA hosted a Virtual Fundraiser Concert Series, featuring local musicians, which raised close to $2,000 for this round of Downtown Business Relief Fund mini grants.

Earlier in 2020, $6,000 was raised which awarded 11 mini grants to qualified downtown small businesses.

This round of the grant program will be focused on downtown businesses in industries that have been most impacted by the MDHHS ‘Pause to Save Lives’ restrictions that went into effect on November 18, 2020, such as restaurants, bars, and gyms.

Grant funds may be used for approved business-related operational costs, such as rent, utilities, or toward development of an e-commerce site for the business.

The deadline to apply for the Downtown Business Relief Fund is January 28, at 4:00pm.

Downtown small businesses interested in applying can learn more or apply online. The Friends of the DDA is still accepting donations to this fund.