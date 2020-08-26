Gladstone welcomes new Trooper and K9

GLADSTONE, Mich., (WJMN) – Trooper Josh Stinson and K9 partner, Murphy, transferred from the Houghton Lake MSP post to the Gladstone post after graduating from K9 school.

Trooper Stinson and Murphy spent 6 weeks in Lansing preparing for the new assignment. Murphy is a 2 and a half year old German Shepherd and this is his first assignment. Trooper Stinson is a former Commercial Vehicle Enforcement member of the Michigan State Police. He is also an active Army reservist.

While on their way from K9 graduation in Lansing to Gladstone, Stinson was requested to assist in the Gaylord area with a stop. Murphy had a positive indication on a suspect vehicle for drugs and cocaine was found in the vehicle.

