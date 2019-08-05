Gladstone’s reasons for termination

GLADSTONE — With a unanimous decision done by the Gladstone City Commission, Darcy Long has been terminated from his job as City Manager.

A letter given to Long by the office of Mayor Joe Thompson outlines the reasons for his termination.

-Violation of The Cities purchasing policy: City Hall Vehicle.

-Negotiating directly with a union member leading to a pay increase

-Failure to communicate with the commission: Turner report, Ninth Street project.

-Failure to communicate with the public: doesn’t return calls.

-Failure to act on Miss Digg requests. -failure to respond to the policymakers of The City (The Commission)

-Failure to follow the commission rules of procedure regarding meeting information packets

-Failure to communicate with retirees regarding PA202 in a timely fashion

-Moving money from one approved budget to another approved budget without required approval.

-Lack of management of Electric/Public works Director.

-Failure to bring advisory committee policy to the commission for approval; Parks and Rec Board.

-Failure to act on the Quiet Crossing in a timely manner.

-Failed to set open office hours per commission request.

Thompson says he will be speaking to the city attorney about what information can be released from the closed session on August 1st, but the date of the release is still unknown.

The City Commission discuss an interim manager, as well as the hiring of a permanent manager at their next scheduled meeting on August 12.